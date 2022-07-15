Advertisement

New Wossman High School head coach Terence Cahee ready for challenge

Former McNeese State University standout preparing for first season as Wildcats head coach
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Jul. 14, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Terence Cahee looks to turn his Wossman Wildcats into District and State Championship contenders. The former defensive coordinator at Lake Charles College Prep and All-American at McNeese State University is getting prepped for his first season as head coach.

