New Wossman High School head coach Terence Cahee ready for challenge
Former McNeese State University standout preparing for first season as Wildcats head coach
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Terence Cahee looks to turn his Wossman Wildcats into District and State Championship contenders. The former defensive coordinator at Lake Charles College Prep and All-American at McNeese State University is getting prepped for his first season as head coach.
