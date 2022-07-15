Advertisement

New music series promotes scenic waterways, village in Union Parish

The Union Parish Library system is releasing a series of videos called Swamp Sounds that feature local musicians. Jordan Sheppard is the one musician singing his own song in the series.(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Library system is releasing a series of videos that feature local musicians. Library director Stephanie Herrmann wants the Swamp Sounds series to remind people to preserve the ecology in the area.

“We wanted to pay tribute to those local waterways in our parishes that are significant,” Herrmann said.

The state legislature designated natural and scenic waterways in the state in 1970.

“In Union Parish, we have five and that’s rare,” Herrmann explained.

The musicians that were selected have ties to the area. The songs have a theme that ties them to it as well and most are covers. Songs such as ‘Sittin’ On the Dock of the Bay’ by Otis Redding and ‘Down to the River to Pray’ are on the list.

One artist, Jordan Sheppard, wanted to play something more personal, one that he wrote. It is the only one that is original by the artist featured in the video. He plays his song, ‘In That Town of Mine.’

“I really wrote that song about my senior year at Downsville,” Sheppard said. “Home... that’s you listen to the chorus. You can knock it if you want to, I don’t care in another place like it anywhere. A little piece of heaven on earth.“

Participating in the series is monumental for Sheppard.

“To be able to play a song that I wrote, about this area, in this area, for this library and this series, like it’s all just, it all lined up perfectly,” Sheppard explained.

He recently recorded an album that will be released in the future. You will be able to hear the song ‘In That Town of Mine’ through the Swamp Sounds series released Mondays on the Union Parish Library’s Facebook page.

