Bastrop man killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East on Friday morning, July 15, around 3:00 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said that Byron Williams, Jr. of Bastrop was driving a 2014 Commercial Freightliner westbound on Hwy 28 East near the Holloway Community. For unknown reasons, Williams, Jr. exited the road and hit a culvert and fence. After he struck the fence, the Freightliner became engulfed in flames.

Williams, Jr. was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

