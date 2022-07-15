Advertisement

Bastrop man killed in Rapides Parish crash

(KBJR)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 62-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East on Friday morning, July 15, around 3:00 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said that Byron Williams, Jr. of Bastrop was driving a 2014 Commercial Freightliner westbound on Hwy 28 East near the Holloway Community. For unknown reasons, Williams, Jr. exited the road and hit a culvert and fence. After he struck the fence, the Freightliner became engulfed in flames.

Williams, Jr. was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
Stray bullet from outdoor robbery hits 4-year-old inside Monroe home
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Temperatures
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 7/14
Imagen ilustrativa
State police looking for suspects after deadly ambush in NELA