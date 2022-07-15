Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: Dipper

Adopt a Pet: Dipper
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -- Dipper is just one of many who’d love a forever home in the ArkLaMiss. River Cities Humane Society for Cats needs people to foster animals just like her. Shelter spokesperson Kim Taraba brought Dipper to Good Morning ArkLaMiss, however, the cat isn’t adoptable just yet.

Adoptions are being done by appointment only. Shelter organizers ask that you fill out an adoption application on their website. You can call, email or Facebook message the shelter for more information on adopting, volunteering or fostering.

