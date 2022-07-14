Advertisement

South Arkansas Arts Center revamps building, brings more opportunities to community

The South Arkansas Arts Center is working to raise $2 million in funds to update the facilities to include better handicap access and more classroom space.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Southern Arkansas Arts Center started a capital fundraising campaign to raise $2 million for improvements to the facility in El Dorado, AR.

So far they’ve raised over half of the amount through private funding. They are now reaching out to the community to help raise the remaining amount for improvements. SAAC Director Laura Allen says the last updates were 20 years ago.

“The Art Center is starting a capital campaign called reaching hire to do a renovation and in addition to the front of our building,” said Allen.

The updates will also include handicap access to make community events more accessible and will allow for visitors to be more than just spectators.

“It is not just a place to come for entertainment. It’s a place where people can come and be creative,” Allen said.

Many individuals have benefited from the programs that the center provides. One student volunteer, Mason Halstead, has been coming for 9 years and said she feels the center is a second home.

“As soon as I moved here, I just hopped right in,” Halstead explained. “I started off more in the shows.”

She is typically a stage performer but has been working in the background recently.

“I’ve enjoyed doing the set and painting and doing lights and learning how to do all of the backstage stuff more than I ever thought that I would,” Mason said.

She said it feels the center has given her knowledge that she can use in her future career.

“I know a lot of what goes on behind the scenes now, which I don’t think a lot of the actors do. And I think that that helps a lot with knowing what all really does go into a show,” Mason said. “It’s just a lot of learning and I’ve really enjoyed that.”

With the updates to the center, they will be able to provide similar opportunities to even more of the community and other residents in South Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Human remains found in wooded area on Kiroli Road, OPSO says
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Jarvis Taylor / General Notice: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Man confessed to stabbing before threatening to jump from bridge, affidavit says

Latest News

Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Former La. Senator expected to plead guilty to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
WR Kayshon Boutte will wear No. 7 for LSU this season
The Southern Arkansas Arts Center is raising $2 Million in funds for updates to their facility,...
How the arts transformed the South Arkansas Community
July 16th is National Cherry Day!
Health benefits of cherries!