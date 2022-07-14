Advertisement

New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe

The project is expected to be complete by 2024
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe.

They’re being built where the former Trenton Street Golf Course was located on 7th Street.

The homes will be known as the Trenton Bend Subdivision, and the President of Arco Builders, Steve Hall, says they are about to start the building process.

Hall says they are targeting people 55 and up, and it will be a 25-unit gated community with a green area for pets and a gazebo. Hall says he’s already accepted four deposits on units, meaning 21 are currently available.

“We’re going to get a 5% deposit based on the total cost of their purchase. This will include their lot, and the house will all be under one purchase price, but most of the people we talk to are selling their existing homes. Then they are going to use that money to put down on this property. They also have retirements, 401K’s, or different investments, and they’re going to pay cash for them. So that’s another reason I’m saying 55 and older,” said Steve Hall, the Arco Builders President.

He says they expect to have the development complete by 2024.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Human remains found in wooded area on Kiroli Road, OPSO says
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can

Latest News

Former McNeese State University standout preparing for first season as Wildcats head coach.
New Wossman High School head coach Terence Cahee ready for challenge
The project is expected to be complete by 2024
New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe
La. family escapes house fire after being warned by arriving visitor
Bastrop City Hall
Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure