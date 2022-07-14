MONROE, La. (KNOE) - New retirement homes are coming to West Monroe.

They’re being built where the former Trenton Street Golf Course was located on 7th Street.

The homes will be known as the Trenton Bend Subdivision, and the President of Arco Builders, Steve Hall, says they are about to start the building process.

Hall says they are targeting people 55 and up, and it will be a 25-unit gated community with a green area for pets and a gazebo. Hall says he’s already accepted four deposits on units, meaning 21 are currently available.

“We’re going to get a 5% deposit based on the total cost of their purchase. This will include their lot, and the house will all be under one purchase price, but most of the people we talk to are selling their existing homes. Then they are going to use that money to put down on this property. They also have retirements, 401K’s, or different investments, and they’re going to pay cash for them. So that’s another reason I’m saying 55 and older,” said Steve Hall, the Arco Builders President.

He says they expect to have the development complete by 2024.

