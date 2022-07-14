Netflix series on BR killing to debut next month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Netflix series telling the story of a Baton Rouge teenager who killed his abusive father will debut next month.

The series, called I Just killed my Dad, will be available starting August 9, 2022.

In a description posted online, Netflix says “Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it.” “But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family.”

Anthony Templet, the victim of years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father, pled no contest to negligent homicide for the 2019 death of his father, Burt Templet.

Anthony Templet (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

The documentary crew for the Netflix series spent several weeks in Baton Rouge following court proceedings and interviewing key players in the case.

Templet, 17 at the time, shot his father after an argument between the two over Anthony’s cell phone got physical. Burt was trying to go through Anthony’s phone to see if he had contact with Burt’s ex-wife, Susan Templet. Anthony said his father was drunk and tried to hit him but he was able to escape, running to his father’s room where he locked the door and got a gun.

Anthony described what happened in his 911 call shortly after the shooting.

“He tried to attack me,” Anthony said to the 911 operator. “Then, we got into a fist fight. Then, I ran in his room, closed the door, and got a gun. As I unlocked the door, he tried to {inaudible} and then I shot him.”

In the recording, Anthony said he tried to shoot his father in the head but did not know if he had been killed. He said he fired three shots and that he knew he hit Burt at least once because there was blood on the floor.

Burt died several days later.

Anthony was initially charged with second-degree murder but that charge was later reduced to manslaughter. Templet’s family said the teen acted in self-defense and was subject to regular abuse for years by his father. The prosecutor confirmed those details on the record, saying Anthony had been isolated by his father. Burt also denied Anthony an education. Templet told the judge he has never had a formal education and could not say what the last grade was that he completed.

Court documents indicated Burt had an abusive past. Susan Templet filed for an order of protection in Livingston Parish against her ex-husband several months before the shooting. In the filing, she claimed he was physically abusive, detailing an incident where he knocked out one of her teeth.

