La. family escapes house fire after being warned by arriving visitor

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana family says the arrival of a visitor at just the right time helped them avoid what could have become a fatal outcome.

A fire destroyed their home in Sicily Island at 208 Peck Street on July 13, 2022.

The blaze started just before 5 p.m. Family members say Tamesha Atkins, her daughter Paisley, and Rashad Davis were inside when the blaze began.

They told us Mike Carter, Jr., was on his way to the home to visit when he discovered the fire. He alerted Tamesha Atkins, who was able to get the rest of the occupants to safety.

The family says they have lost everything but are thankful to have each other.

There’s been no confirmation yet from local police or fire investigators on what caused the blaze.

