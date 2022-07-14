Advertisement

La. family escapes house fire after being warned by arriving visitor

(MGN)
By CJ Sartor and Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana family says the arrival of a visitor at just the right time helped them avoid what could have become a fatal outcome.

A fire destroyed their home in Sicily Island at 208 Peck Street on July 13, 2022.

The blaze started just before 5 p.m. Family members say Tamesha Atkins, her daughter Paisley, and Rashad Davis were inside when the blaze began.

They told us Mike Carter, Jr., was on his way to the home to visit when he discovered the fire. He alerted Tamesha Atkins, who was able to get the rest of the occupants to safety.

The family says they have lost everything but are thankful to have each other.

There’s been no confirmation yet from local police or fire investigators on what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Human remains found in wooded area on Kiroli Road, OPSO says
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

Bastrop City Hall
Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure
Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure
Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure
Jury selection is set to begin in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Daigle, accused of...
Jury seated for penalty phase of Kevin Daigle first-degree murder conviction
Stray bullet from outdoor robbery hits 4-year-old inside Monroe home