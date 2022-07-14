Advertisement

Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive says the funds will be used to rehabilitate the Unity Street Pump Station.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - Big infrastructure improvements are on the way in Bastrop.

The city is receiving a $1 million Louisiana Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate Bastrop’s water and sewer infrastructure.

“It means a lot to the quality of life for the citizens of Bastrop,” Mayor Betty Alford-Olive told KNOE.

Mayor Alford-Olive says the funds will go towards repairing the Unity Street Lift Station.

“It’s so significant for Bastrop because we have a dated lift station over in the Unity Street area,” explained Alford-Olive.

The mayor says the station is almost three decades old.

“The flooding goes into the system and causes the pumps to work overtime, and the pumps working overtime are barely keeping up,” explained Bradley Alexander of Veolia Water, who manages Bastrop’s Sewer Department. “The piping is over 27 years old, so some of it may be cracked here and there due to roots growing through it or something like that.”

Alexander adds the funds will be used to purchase bigger pumps and expand capacity.

“Upgrading the wet well to a bigger wet well to hold more because Unity has a lot of, I would say, one-third of the Southeastern part of Bastrop, all ends up there before it goes to the main plant,” explained Alexander.

Mayor Alford-Olive says the repairs should reduce flooding in the city and make it more attractive to potential businesses.

“Anytime you improve your infrastructure, you are making your city more business-friendly,” added Alford-Olive.

There is no timetable for when the work is expected to begin or when it will be completed.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Human remains found in wooded area on Kiroli Road, OPSO says
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

Latest News

La. family escapes house fire after being warned by arriving visitor
Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure
Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure
Jury selection is set to begin in the first-degree murder trial of Kevin Daigle, accused of...
Jury seated for penalty phase of Kevin Daigle first-degree murder conviction
Stray bullet from outdoor robbery hits 4-year-old inside Monroe home