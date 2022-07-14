Bastrop to receive $1 million grant to improve sewer/water infrastructure

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - Big infrastructure improvements are on the way in Bastrop.

The city is receiving a $1 million Louisiana Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate Bastrop’s water and sewer infrastructure.

“It means a lot to the quality of life for the citizens of Bastrop,” Mayor Betty Alford-Olive told KNOE.

Mayor Alford-Olive says the funds will go towards repairing the Unity Street Lift Station.

“It’s so significant for Bastrop because we have a dated lift station over in the Unity Street area,” explained Alford-Olive.

The mayor says the station is almost three decades old.

“The flooding goes into the system and causes the pumps to work overtime, and the pumps working overtime are barely keeping up,” explained Bradley Alexander of Veolia Water, who manages Bastrop’s Sewer Department. “The piping is over 27 years old, so some of it may be cracked here and there due to roots growing through it or something like that.”

Alexander adds the funds will be used to purchase bigger pumps and expand capacity.

“Upgrading the wet well to a bigger wet well to hold more because Unity has a lot of, I would say, one-third of the Southeastern part of Bastrop, all ends up there before it goes to the main plant,” explained Alexander.

Mayor Alford-Olive says the repairs should reduce flooding in the city and make it more attractive to potential businesses.

“Anytime you improve your infrastructure, you are making your city more business-friendly,” added Alford-Olive.

There is no timetable for when the work is expected to begin or when it will be completed.

