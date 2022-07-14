Aaron’s Aces: Colby Dark and Ian Carter
Local anglers finish fourth at the 2022 High School National Championship
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe’s Colby Dark and Sterlington’s Ian Carter have the personalities to match their impressive fishing skills. The high school seniors recently finished fourth out of 236 teams at the 2022 High School National Championship in Alabama. They have also reeled in the title of Aaron’s Aces first anglers.
