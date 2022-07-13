Advertisement

Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says

Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
By Melanie Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) – A family in Illinois said their 13-year-old daughter was turned away from a ride at Raging Rivers Waterpark after being told to step on a scale in front of strangers.

Andrew Batton told KMOV that he and his family went to the amusement park in hopes of trying the newest ride, the Mississippi Monster.

Batton said a worker asked his daughter to weigh herself in front of everyone when they made it to the front of the line.

“The guy looked at us and to my daughter and said, ‘You need to step on the scale,” Batton said, adding she was embarrassed by the incident.

The scale read 205, but Batton said they were told there was a 200-pound weight limit.

A spokesperson for Raging Rivers said the decision was made to prioritize the safety of guests.

“I get the safety, but just communicate it,” Batton said.

He claims there were no signs to indicate a weight limit on the ride.

“I was like, ‘There’s nothing on the media about that. Was this posted anywhere?’ He was like, ‘No. We’ve had some people getting hurt so we’re limiting the weight on the ride,’” Batton said.

According to Raging Rivers, new water tubes for the Mississippi Monster have been ordered to increase the weight capacity for the ride.

While Batton and his daughter are both season ticket holders, they don’t plan to return to the waterpark anytime soon.

“The disappointment that she felt by not being able to ride the brand-new ride was definitely overshadowed by the public humiliation of being asked to step on a scale,” Batton said. “Then further than that, being told that you’re overweight...We as parents now have to undo the emotional damage that this corporate company caused us.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer (right) who was acquitted of murder after he killed an unarmed man (left) in...
Officer who killed unarmed, sobbing man to get $31,000 a year pension
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A woman was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an alleged sex crime...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile at Angola
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: ‘I lost 11’: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
In Mideast, Biden cites ‘bone deep’ bond between US, Israel
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting