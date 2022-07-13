The State of Louisiana Tech Athletics
Athletic Director/ Vice President of La Tech shares how he’s navigated through conference realignment and head coaching searches.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Eric A. Wood hit the ground running when he was named top dog of Ruston back in October of 2020. Since then, he has had to work through Covid-19, conference realignment and finding new head coaches for five different programs. Wood shares his thought process behind every critical move.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.