Selecting Rugs for Your Home
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Whether it’s large or small, the right rug can make a big difference in your home. Interior Designer Jan Strickland stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to select rugs fro our home.
Here’s her strategy:
- Pick a color scheme and stick to it
- Mix solids and patterned rugs throughout your home
- Know typical rug sizes verses custom rug sizes
- Textures of rugs determine price differences
