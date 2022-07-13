Selecting Rugs for Your Home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Whether it’s large or small, the right rug can make a big difference in your home. Interior Designer Jan Strickland stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to select rugs fro our home.

Here’s her strategy:

Pick a color scheme and stick to it

Mix solids and patterned rugs throughout your home

Know typical rug sizes verses custom rug sizes

Textures of rugs determine price differences

