Man confessed to stabbing before threatening to jump from bridge, affidavit says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The man arrested on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge on Friday confessed to stabbing his girlfriend to death, according to court documents filed this week.

The warrant affidavit says on July 8, Jarvis Dewayne Taylor, 25, told his family that he stabbed Ebony Lewis, 23, and said he was going to end his life. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office found Lewis’ body inside her apartment in the 300 block of Woodale Drive.

On the bridge, the Monroe Police Department encountered Taylor threatening to jump to his death. Again he confessed to killing Lewis, the document states.

The investigator says the blood was on Taylor’s clothes, shoes, and hands and it was getting on the railing of the bridge.

Taylor was booked on a charge of second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.

Court documents also show that Taylor had a protective order against him with Lewis being the protected person. He was accused of violating that order in 2020 and arrested for the alleged violation just weeks before Lewis’ murder. District Attorney Steve Tew said they declined to prosecute due to lack of evidence.

