Advertisement

Man confessed to stabbing before threatening to jump from bridge, affidavit says

Jarvis Taylor / General Notice: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jarvis Taylor / General Notice: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The man arrested on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge on Friday confessed to stabbing his girlfriend to death, according to court documents filed this week.

The warrant affidavit says on July 8, Jarvis Dewayne Taylor, 25, told his family that he stabbed Ebony Lewis, 23, and said he was going to end his life. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office found Lewis’ body inside her apartment in the 300 block of Woodale Drive.

On the bridge, the Monroe Police Department encountered Taylor threatening to jump to his death. Again he confessed to killing Lewis, the document states.

The investigator says the blood was on Taylor’s clothes, shoes, and hands and it was getting on the railing of the bridge.

Taylor was booked on a charge of second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.

Court documents also show that Taylor had a protective order against him with Lewis being the protected person. He was accused of violating that order in 2020 and arrested for the alleged violation just weeks before Lewis’ murder. District Attorney Steve Tew said they declined to prosecute due to lack of evidence.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer (right) who was acquitted of murder after he killed an unarmed man (left) in...
Officer who killed unarmed, sobbing man to get $31,000 a year pension
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A woman was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an alleged sex crime...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile at Angola
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Zyaire Cornelius, 18, was booked with second-degree cruelty to juveniles and illegally...
Brother arrested after 2-year-old shot himself in leg with stolen gun at Costco, police say
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says