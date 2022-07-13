Advertisement

Louisiana aims for economic growth via new research into industrial hemp

“I think being on the cutting edge with sustainability, including hemp, it will set us on the trajectory of creating a new type of workforce,” Johnson told KNOE
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana lawmaker is leading the charge to make the state a leading industrial hemp manufacturer.

Representative Travis Johnson, (D-21) of Ferriday, authored a law creating the Industrial Hemp Promotion and Research Program.

“This will allow us to work with Southern University and LSU to conduct research to really push industrial hemp on the forefront,” Johnson told KNOE.

Johnson says hemp, which the federal government defines as any part of the cannabis plant that contains under 0.3% THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can be used to make rope and over 10,000 other products.

“You also can build sustainable homes from it,” explained Johnson. “Even Tesla is starting to use industrial hemp for the interiors of their cars.”

In 2018, hemp was removed from the federal list of controlled dangerous substances. One year later, Governor John Bel Edwards recognized hemp as an agricultural product.

“In Louisiana, we have known there to be many varieties of hemp,” said Johnson. “Right now, a lot of farmers are trying to figure out what is the best variety to grow in Louisiana.”

Johnson adds hemp is good for the environment, making it a good product for farmers to invest in.

“It sucks toxins out of the soil,” said Johnson. “Different poisons and pesticides are deep in the ground. The hemp plant cleans the soil.”

Johnson says investments in hemp could be an opportunity for Louisiana to build a workforce well prepared for the future.

“I think by us being on the cutting edge with sustainability including hemp, it will set us on the trajectory of creating a new type of workforce,” says Johnson.

HB 330 passed with near-unanimous approval and was signed by the governor in June. Its effective date is Aug. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer (right) who was acquitted of murder after he killed an unarmed man (left) in...
Officer who killed unarmed, sobbing man to get $31,000 a year pension
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A woman was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an alleged sex crime...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile at Angola
Human remains found in wooded area on Kiroli Road, OPSO says
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest

Latest News

Downtown Monroe
City of Monroe set to build recreational access to downtown Monroe on Ouachita River
City of Monroe set to build recreational access to downtown Monroe on Ouachita River
City of Monroe set to build recreational access to downtown Monroe on Ouachita River
Rep. Travis Johnson pushes legislation to research industrial hemp
Rep. Travis Johnson pushes legislation to research industrial hemp
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high