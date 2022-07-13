Advertisement

Human remains found in wooded area on Kiroli Road, OPSO says

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that they were notified that a body had been found in the wooded area in the 100 block of Kiroli Road in West Monroe on Tuesday, July 12, at around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said they located decomposed remains at the location. The circumstances of the death are being investigated.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and the identity of the deceased. OPSO said further details will not be available until the autopsy is complete.

