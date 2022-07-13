Advertisement

Entergy Mississippi customers can sign up for an $80 check or credit on August 1

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re an Entergy customer, you can begin signup to receive an $80 credit or refund check beginning on August 1.

The Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley made the announcement Tuesday.

Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.

The $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service Commission’s action last month in a historic $300 million settlement.

Proceeds will go toward the one-time $80 refund to customers, hedge against spikes in natural gas prices, and prevent a $180 annual rate increase in 2023 along with a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

“Our job at the PSC is to be a watchdog, not a lapdog agency and this $80 refund is a direct result of our action to protect the pocketbooks of Mississippians against over-profiting by corporate monopolies. I fought hard to give each Entergy customer the option to get this $80 in the form of a check rather than just a bill credit. With gas prices at $4 per gallon at the pump and inflation rising at every turn, I want customers who need this money for the family budget to get it now. If they just want a bill credit then they don’t have to sign up for a check and they’ll get the credit automatically in September,” Commissioner Brandon Presley said.

Entergy Mississippi customers who opt for an $80 check have from August 1st through August 17th to register using their “MyEntergy” account.

