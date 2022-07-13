City of Monroe set to build recreational access to downtown Monroe on Ouachita River

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is in the final stages of the proposal on the development of the Ouachita Candy Company.

RELATED CONTENT: Sneak Peek: An exclusive look inside the buildings that could revolutionize Monroe

Mayor Friday Ellis says the Downtown Development District is in the process of bonding out money to build a marina either behind the candy company building or the Monroe Downtown Rivermarket.

The goal of the purchase of the marina is to build a culture of water and recreation on the Ouachita River and maintaining the city’s legacy. According to Ellis, he’s looking forward to the city providing different entry points to the Ouachita Candy Company and additional areas of downtown Monroe.

“We hang our hats on being a Coca-Cola and a Delta Airline’s town. I think it’s very exciting to be able to preserve this property and extend the legacy of this building,” says Ellis.

The Monroe City Council is expected to receive and review a copy of the proposal on the Ouachita Candy Company in the next couple of weeks, and it will eventually go out to contractors, says Ellis. The candy company building will consist of apartment living, retail shops and workspaces. Ellis says they’re six months into this project, which will take an estimation of four years to complete.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.