The Wellspring outlines its domestic violence resources

The Wellspring offers an emergency shelter and counseling services for those in abusive relationships.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On July 8, the Louisville Bridge was shut down due to a man who was allegedly attempting suicide. He eventually became a suspect in a homicide committed earlier that morning.

New information shows that the suspect, Jarvis Taylor, was arrested just weeks before the alleged homicide for violating a protective order against the victim in 2020.

Valerie Bowman, director of the domestic violence program at the Wellspring, said that whenever a victim submits a complaint against an abuser, it can cause the abuser to feel as if they are losing power and control. This can cause the situation to escalate.

“Many times when a victim is in an abusive situation, and they do reach out and get a restraining order, the abuser gets extremely mad,” said Valerie Bowman, director of the domestic violence program at the Wellspring.

The Wellspring has many resources to help people in domestic violence relationships. These resources include safety planning, danger assessment, lethality assessment and shelter in case of emergency.

“Going over safety planning, discussing what items they may need when they leave the abusive relationship,” said Bowman. “Helping them determine if it’s the right time for them to leave, when is the right time for them to leave.”

The Wellspring said they urge victims to make a plan before they choose to leave a dangerous relationship. For more information on what The Wellspring does or how to receive help, go to their website at wellspringofnela.org.

