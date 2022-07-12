Advertisement

Toddler killed by dog bite in Gentilly Woods, NOPD says

A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11), New Orleans police...
A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11) in the Gentilly Woods area, New Orleans police said.

The fatal animal attack was reported at 6:46 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Place, the NOPD said.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he later died. The NOPD did not provide details about the type of dog that inflicted the fatal injury or whether the animal had been taken by animal control personnel.

It was unclear from the initial police notice whether the dog belonged to the family of the child. The NOPD also has not said if any arrests were made in connection to the boy’s death.

The child’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, the NOPD said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Taylor
Protective order was in place against murder suspect captured on Lea Joyner bridge
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
According to court records, Justin Wendell Haynes, 33, is accused of leading authorities on a...
Stolen truck crashed into canal after pursuit through West Monroe, affidavit says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish

Latest News

Domestic Violence FIle
The Wellspring outlines its domestic violence resources
Outlining domestic violence resources in NELA
Outlining domestic violence resources in NELA
A Bastrop police officer is back at work after months of fighting for her job back, but now the...
City of Bastrop asks officer to repay $10,000 for working overtime
City of Bastrop asks officer to repay $10,000 for working overtime