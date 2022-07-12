Advertisement

Part of Forythe blocked after truck hits power pole

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy is working to replace a power pole that was damaged in a one-vehicle accident on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe.

Two adults and one juvenile were injured when a pickup truck hit the pole Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe Police Department says, as of around 4:30 p.m., they were still trying to find out what caused the wreck.

The impact caused the power to go out in around 30 homes surrounding the 2700 block of Forsythe.

Entergy officials say they are trying to reroute power. Part of Forsythe is blocked while the work is being done. Police are asking that drivers avoid the area this evening.

