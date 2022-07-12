Advertisement

The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum will move to Forsythe Park

The new building will employ more than two dozen people
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is coming to Forsythe Park. Officials say it’s going to cost around 10 million dollars. The Museum’s Director Melissa Saye says this is a community project. She says they have already raised nearly a million dollars to get started.

“We estimate it’ll be about an eight to ten million dollar project, we feel like that’s a doable number, and again we’ve got some groundwork already started on that so we’re looking forward to it,” she said.

Saye says this project is with the City of Monroe and the building will have a long-term lease with the city. It’s going to be located at the back of the building at Forsythe Park. The renderings show it will have a gift shop, party room, and space for children to play outside.

“We’ll go from 10,000 thousand square feet here to 20,000 thousand square feet. We may end up adding some nights at the museum too which would be fun. We’re going to have some gallery space that highlights things we have here to offer in Northeast Louisiana,” said Melissa Saye, Northeast Lousiana Children’s Museum Director.

Saye says the new building will employ more than two dozen people and it will also add internship opportunities for students in the community. The City of Monroe sent a statement saying in part

" We hope that the new museum will have a positive impact on the children, inspire our kid’s curiosity, and enhance their desire for knowledge.”

Saye says the building should be complete in 2025, click here if you would like to donate.

