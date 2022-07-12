NELA lawmakers react after veto override session canceled

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lawmakers have decided against returning to Baton Rouge for a veto override session.

The session was slated to start on July 16, but senators nixed that plan.

“There were so many bills that were passed almost unanimously that were so good for the state,” explained Representative Michael Echols (R-14), who was in favor of the session.

“At the end of the day, if you are not going to be able to accomplish anything, why go?” said Senator Jay Morris (R-35), who voted to cancel the session. “In my view, it would have been a waste of money. We would have gone to Baton Rouge and not accomplished anything.”

Morris adds Republicans were two votes short of being able to override any of the bills Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed following the 2022 Regular Session.

“For us to go back into a veto override session is somewhere between $25,000 and $70,000 for a day or two,” Rep. Echols told KNOE. “I think that is a small price to pay.”

Echols says he wanted to see several bills overridden, including ones that would have strengthened mandatory minimums and allowed students to take public education dollars and use them for private schools.

“We have seen this crime epidemic that is happening across our state. The reforms they made a couple of years ago, obviously aren’t working,” explained Echols. “Ensuring the kids had a pathway to finding an education if they were in a failing school, being bullied, or had some kind of health disparity.”

Senator Morris, who authored a mandatory minimum bill vetoed by Governor Edwards, says he agrees with Echols but says it’s about being practical.

“I absolutely think that some bills needed to be overridden, but the votes weren’t there,” said Morris. “It’s impossible under the constitution if we don’t have 26 votes in the Senate.”

In Northeast Louisiana, Senator Glen Womack (R-32) and Representative Niel Riser (R-20) were the only Republicans in addition to Morris who voted to cancel the session.

