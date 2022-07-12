Advertisement

Louisiana State Police participating in operation to reduce unsafe driving

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This week, Louisiana state troopers from the Transportation Safety Services (TSS) section are participating in an operation to reduce crashes involving commercial vehicles.

Operation Safe Driver is a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) program aimed at reducing unsafe driver behaviors by educating all drivers about ways to share the roads safely.

The goal is to minimize deaths and injuries resulting from crashes that involve large trucks, buses and cars.

The operation began on July 10, 2022, and will continue through July 16.

Louisiana State Police said that TSS troopers are focusing their enforcement efforts on traffic violations for commercial motor vehicles and non-commercial motor vehicle drivers. These traffic violations include speeding, reckless driving, cell phone/texting while driving, following too closely, improper lane change, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to use seatbelts, the left lane law and DWI among other violations.

LSP said they would like to remind motorists to call *LSP [*577] to be connected with their nearest troop if they witness unsafe or aggressive driving on Louisiana roadways.

