Louisiana Legislature decides not to hold veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Legislature announced a veto session will not be held to consider bills rejected by Governor John Bel Edwards during the 2022 Legislative Session.

14 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the Senate voted to cancel the veto session, while six Republicans and 32 Democrats turned in ballots to do the same in the House.

The governor signed dozens of bills into law. One of the most high-profile laws limits the release of mugshots for many lower-level crimes.

The governor signed dozens of bills into law. One of the most high-profile laws limits the release of mugshots for many lower-level crimes.

