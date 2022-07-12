Advertisement

Child killed when half-brother allegedly stuffed him in closet, set apartment on fire

Child killed when half-brother allegedly stuffed him in closet, set apartment on fire
Child killed when half-brother allegedly stuffed him in closet, set apartment on fire(Delta News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his half-brother.

According to the Delta News, the incident happened Saturday afternoon when a fire began at the Vaiden Rental Apartments.

It was there that officials found Orlando “King” Pittman, 6, stuffed in a closet inside the burning building.

On Sunday, authorities located Pittman’s half-brother, Thomas Perry III, and brought him to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Late Monday afternoon, Perry was charged with murder, arson, and animal cruelty.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer (right) who was acquitted of murder after he killed an unarmed man (left) in...
Officer who killed unarmed, sobbing man to get $31,000 a year pension
Jarvis Taylor
Protective order was in place against murder suspect captured on Lea Joyner bridge
According to court records, Justin Wendell Haynes, 33, is accused of leading authorities on a...
Stolen truck crashed into canal after pursuit through West Monroe, affidavit says
A woman was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an alleged sex crime...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile at Angola
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Tuesday Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police participating in operation to reduce unsafe driving
1-year-old fatally attacked by dog
1-year-old killed by family dog in Gentilly Woods, NOPD says
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19