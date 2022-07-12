Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state district judge has once again blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law banning most abortions in the state.

District Judge Donald Johnson in the 19th Judicial District issued a temporary restraining order to stop the trigger laws from taking effect.

A hearing is set to take place Monday, July 18 at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in East Baton Rouge Parish on the matter. The hearing is so the judge can decide whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction ahead of any potential trial that would settle the lawsuit challenging the law one way or the other.

Several groups have issued the below statements in reaction to the latest order from a judge:

Today is a good day in Louisiana. By this judge issuing a temporary restraining order on Louisiana’s trigger ban, he has restored the right to privacy and bodily autonomy for all people who can become pregnant if only temporarily. Everyday that the TRO is in effect means another day people who need and deserve abortion services can access it. There will be a hearing on Monday, July 18, and we are hopeful that the judge concludes that trigger ban law is too vague, and that ambiguity clearly places pregnant people’s lives at risk and paralyzes doctors from making critical care decisions.

It is disappointing that another judge is preventing laws supported by our citizens and their legislators from being enforced to protect babies from abortion. These delays mean that innocent babies targeted for abortion are back in the crosshairs at for-profit abortion businesses. The lawsuit is frivolous and wastes taxpayer dollars. We look forward to our law being vindicated and lives being protected.

President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Days after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Louisiana state District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order banning enforcement of the state legislation in response to a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others.

State District Judge Ethel Julien lifted that order following a hearing on the lawsuit on Friday, July 8, in New Orleans. The judge said the lawsuit should have been filed in the state capital, Baton Rouge, instead of New Orleans.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.