Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge

(Arizona's Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state district judge has once again blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law banning most abortions in the state.

District Judge Donald Johnson in the 19th Judicial District issued a temporary restraining order to stop the trigger laws from taking effect.

A hearing is set to take place Monday, July 18 at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in East Baton Rouge Parish on the matter. The hearing is so the judge can decide whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction ahead of any potential trial that would settle the lawsuit challenging the law one way or the other.

Several groups have issued the below statements in reaction to the latest order from a judge:

President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Days after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Louisiana state District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order banning enforcement of the state legislation in response to a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others.

State District Judge Ethel Julien lifted that order following a hearing on the lawsuit on Friday, July 8, in New Orleans. The judge said the lawsuit should have been filed in the state capital, Baton Rouge, instead of New Orleans.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

