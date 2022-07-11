Advertisement

Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort on July 8, 2022. She is the wife of comedian Justin Rupple.(Grand Sierra Resort)
By Steve Timko and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) -The wife of a comedian playing in Nevada over the weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday.

The player, identified as Kathryn J., was at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) playing a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to International Game Technology, the GSR and its staff.

“We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling,” she said in a statement.

She is the wife of Justin Rupple, who played Friday night at the Crystal Bay Casino on Lake Tahoe’s north shore and who had two shows at The Virgil in Reno on Saturday. Rupple is making the appearances as part of Reno Tahoe Comedy.

Rupple supplied the voice for a character on “How To Train Your Dragon” and won his season as a contestant on Dana Carvey’s “First Impressions” competition reality series. He also appeared on “America’s Got Talent.”

He has come to the Reno area for Reno Tahoe Comedy for about a decade.

