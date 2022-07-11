Advertisement

Waitr rebranding, wants to deliver ‘anything’ from any business

Waitr
Waitr(Waitr)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Waitr has announced that the company is officially transitioning and rebranding as ASAP following two new major partnerships with software logistics delivery providers last week, Elite Extra and Burq.

The new agreements expand service for the company to deliver from retailers in multiple industries including apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts, alcohol and more.

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr, Carl Grimstad, said that the transition will allow customers to get same-day shipping from a broader range of products.

“The rebranding embodies the future direction of our company in which you can get everything ASAP,” Grimstad said. “Our vision is delivering ‘anything’ to consumers, same day, from any type of business. With ASAP, we will bring our best-in-class food delivery services to a broader range of products.”

The ASAP tagline has already been added to Waitr’s current logo, app, website and social postings. More changes are to come over the next several weeks leading up to the new brand debut later this summer.

“The upcoming changes build upon and reinforce our outstanding reputation for the quality service we provide our loyal customers and partners,” Grimstad said.

Waitr assures that customers won’t have to do anything different or additional when ordering their food from restaurants during the transition.

