Advertisement

UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news conference on June 8, 2022 at United Nations headquarters. Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it expects the world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 this year, and it projects that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

The report, released on World Population Day, said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 and is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.

According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”

The report, World Population Prospects 2022, put the population at 7.942 billion and forecast it will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” Guterres said in a statement. “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish
Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Jarvis Taylor
Protective order was in place against murder suspect captured on Lea Joyner bridge
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
British composer Monty Norman is seen in this March 19, 2001 photo. Norman, who wrote the theme...
Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme, dies at 94
Ruston mayor to host groundbreaking for new animal shelter