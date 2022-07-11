Advertisement

Stolen truck crashed into canal after pursuit through West Monroe

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who reportedly was able to elude law enforcement after a pursuit through West Monroe Saturday night has been arrested.

According to court records, Justin Wendell Haynes, 33, is accused of leading authorities on a chase, hitting or nearly hitting multiple other vehicles, and racking up over a dozen charges. Those charges include at least six felony counts.

It happened on July 9, 2022, according to multiple affidavits filed in the 4th Judicial District court. The documents state law enforcement spotted a 1993 truck reported to have been stolen out of Jackson Parish. That was around 10 p.m. at Smith and Jonesboro, which is right next to the paper mill. A deputy attempted to pull the truck over as it turned onto Bailey Street. The driver, later identified as Haynes, pulled the truck into the drive-thru of a store at Bailey and Thomas Road, where there were other vehicles in line. The pursuing deputy stopped, got out of his unit, and put a spotlight on the truck, documents state.

The driver fled again, driving over a curb and ditch to get around the deputy’s unit, according to the affidavits. He made it to Ridge Street, let a male passenger out, then went onto Parker, before trying to hide behind a business in the 800 block of Jonesboro Road, the pursuing deputy said. When the deputy located the suspect again, he says the truck came at him and he had to stop his unit to avoid being hit head-on.

More deputies and West Monroe police officers joined in around this time as the chase continued, moving to Interstate 20 via the Stella/Mill ramps.

Documents described the suspect as “weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds never using a signal.” The suspect exited at Downing Pines, reportedly ran another vehicle off the road, and eventually made it to Mane Street in West Monroe.

The document alleges that the suspect drove into the parking lot of the Home 2 Suites hotel and crashed into a parked vehicle, blocking himself in. At this point, the report says that one of the deputies got out of his unit to issue verbal commands to the suspect. Another deputy said the suspect “aggressively backed into” said unit, “causing the cruiser’s driver’s side door to slam into” the first deputy’s arm.

Documents state Haynes managed to get out of the parking lot, drove through a field, and crashed into a canal. Haynes was able to get away on foot, but would not avoid jail for long. Haynes was apprehended on July 11, 2022, on a slew of charges, listed below. A search of court records returned over a dozen cases involving Haynes in the 4th Judicial District, many relating to theft or burglary.

Charges include:

  • Unauthorized Use of a Movable
  • Simple Burglary (Felony)
  • Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended
  • Poss. of Controlled Dangerous Substance, Sch.IV (Felony)
  • Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated
  • Aggravated Battery (Felony)
  • Hit & Run Driving (Misdemeanor) x2
  • Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Felony)
  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
  • Aggravated Flight From An Officer (Felony)
  • Domestic Abuse Battery
  • Simple Criminal Damage to Property
  • Simple Battery x2
  • Failure to Appear in Court x3

