Advertisement

Ruston mayor to host groundbreaking for new animal shelter

(WDAM Staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Mayor Ronny Walker and the City of Ruston will host a groundbreaking event for a new animal shelter and care facility on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at 1212 McAllister St.

The City of Ruston reported a growing need for community shelters and kennels. They say local shelters are beginning to reach full capacity, and the new shelter is meant to address the need.

‘’Animal shelters play a vital role in uniting animals with new owners, reuniting animals with their owners, advocating animal health with spay and neuter programs and celebrating our community connection with adoption events,” the press release said.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish
Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Jarvis Taylor
Protective order was in place against murder suspect captured on Lea Joyner bridge
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
They advise you to avoid foreign lotteries.
BBB warns about Publishers Clearing House letters scams
They advise you to avoid foreign lotteries.
BBB warns about Publishers Clearing House letters scams