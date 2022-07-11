Ruston mayor to host groundbreaking for new animal shelter

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Mayor Ronny Walker and the City of Ruston will host a groundbreaking event for a new animal shelter and care facility on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at 1212 McAllister St.

The City of Ruston reported a growing need for community shelters and kennels. They say local shelters are beginning to reach full capacity, and the new shelter is meant to address the need.

‘’Animal shelters play a vital role in uniting animals with new owners, reuniting animals with their owners, advocating animal health with spay and neuter programs and celebrating our community connection with adoption events,” the press release said.

