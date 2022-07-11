River Oaks School raises funds for family recovering from lightening strike to home

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe family is still recovering after lightening destroyed their home in June.

The home is located in the 1100 block of Otis Street. The owner, Jeanette Herren, says it was her childhood home, and she moved into the house when her mother passed away.

One of her four great-grandsons attends River Oaks School in Monroe, and the school is raising funds to help the family fully recover.

“We want them to know that we’re concerned. We will help in any way. We’re just not all about academics and athletics. We’re also concerned about the child, the home, and the family,” says Ja Nell Tillman, who’s the Head of School River Oaks School.

Donations are being accepted from supporters of River Oaks School for the next couple of weeks.

