Advertisement

Protective order was in place against murder suspect captured on Lea Joyner bridge

Jarvis Taylor
Jarvis Taylor(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Anderson and Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Court documents show a protective order was in place against a man accused of murder in Ouachita Parish.

Jarvis Taylor was arrested on Friday on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge hours after the discovery of the homicide. The Monroe Police Department says he was on the bridge contemplating suicide.

Court records show Ebony Lewis filed a protective order against Taylor, her boyfriend, and he was charged with violating it in 2020.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms Taylor was arrested on that warrant last month. But on June 23, 2022, the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute.

Steve Tew, District Attorney of Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes, said there was no proof that Taylor violated that order.

Two weeks later, authorities say Jarvis Taylor killed his girlfriend Ebony Lewis in the Town and Country area. A standoff between Taylor and police kept the Lea Joyner bridge closed for hours. Police say Taylor attempted to jump off the bridge, but they were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Tew says this case is a tragedy. He says this and other domestic violence cases are unacceptable and his office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

If you know anyone who is a victim of domestic violence, call The Wellspring at (318) 651-9314.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish
Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Ruston mayor to host groundbreaking for new animal shelter
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
They advise you to avoid foreign lotteries.
BBB warns about Publishers Clearing House letters scams
They advise you to avoid foreign lotteries.
BBB warns about Publishers Clearing House letters scams