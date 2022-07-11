Protective order was in place against murder suspect captured on Lea Joyner bridge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Court documents show a protective order was in place against a man accused of murder in Ouachita Parish.

Jarvis Taylor was arrested on Friday on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge hours after the discovery of the homicide. The Monroe Police Department says he was on the bridge contemplating suicide.

Court records show Ebony Lewis filed a protective order against Taylor, her boyfriend, and he was charged with violating it in 2020.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms Taylor was arrested on that warrant last month. But on June 23, 2022, the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute.

Steve Tew, District Attorney of Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes, said there was no proof that Taylor violated that order.

Two weeks later, authorities say Jarvis Taylor killed his girlfriend Ebony Lewis in the Town and Country area. A standoff between Taylor and police kept the Lea Joyner bridge closed for hours. Police say Taylor attempted to jump off the bridge, but they were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Tew says this case is a tragedy. He says this and other domestic violence cases are unacceptable and his office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

If you know anyone who is a victim of domestic violence, call The Wellspring at (318) 651-9314.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.