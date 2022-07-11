Monroe Garden District expands, celebrates with Neighborhood Yard Party

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Garden Districting is expanding, and the celebration happened Sunday evening.

The Garden District Neighborhood Alliance held a Neighborhood Yard Party on K Street on July 10, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nearly 50 people arrived on the block to enjoy live music, cookies, lemonade and chalk on the sidewalk for children.

Party goers received the chance to learn more about the district’s plans to expand the neighborhood with upcoming cultural assets. The Northeast Louisiana Children’s museum is one common landmark in Monroe that’s making its way to the Garden District.

The Garden District Neighborhood Alliance accepts new members throughout the year.

