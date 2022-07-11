Advertisement

DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man

Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP,...
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRIERSON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G has released the name of a man killed after being thrown from a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

Troopers were called just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 to the wreck site on La. Hwy 5 near Bates Road.

Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP, as Brokenberry turned onto Bates Road, the UTV left the road, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

LSP said Brokenberry was not wearing a seat belt or DOT-approved helmet. He was pronounced dead at LSU Health Shreveport.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 21 fatal crashes, resulting in 22 deaths.

