DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man

FRIERSON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G has released the name of a man killed after being thrown from a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

Troopers were called just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 to the wreck site on La. Hwy 5 near Bates Road.

Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP, as Brokenberry turned onto Bates Road, the UTV left the road, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

LSP said Brokenberry was not wearing a seat belt or DOT-approved helmet. He was pronounced dead at LSU Health Shreveport.

Troopers would like to stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle. Additionally, it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e., three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 21 fatal crashes, resulting in 22 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.