Cash reward offered for identification of burglars who stole firearms
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A reward is being offered for the recovery of a couple of stolen guns.
The Sterlington Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the person or persons who recently committed a home burglary on Lennox Bridge.
A Facebook post made by SPD said that two firearms were taken during the burglary.
The victim is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.
All tips will be kept confidential.
