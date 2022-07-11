Cash reward offered for identification of burglars who stole firearms

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A reward is being offered for the recovery of a couple of stolen guns.

The Sterlington Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the person or persons who recently committed a home burglary on Lennox Bridge.

A Facebook post made by SPD said that two firearms were taken during the burglary.

The victim is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

All tips will be kept confidential.

