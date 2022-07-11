Advertisement

BBB warns about Publishers Clearing House letters scams

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about postal scams. They advise you to avoid foreign lotteries. If a lottery is based in a foreign country and conducted through the mail, it’s illegal, according to the BBB.

The BBB says here are ways to avoid getting scammed:

Never wire or send money to someone who says you’ve won a prize

No legitimate lottery would ask for money to claim your prize.

Account holders on the checks are innocent victims.

Do not try to deposit checks. They could be counterfeit.

