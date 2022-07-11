BBB warns about Publishers Clearing House letters scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about postal scams. They advise you to avoid foreign lotteries. If a lottery is based in a foreign country and conducted through the mail, it’s illegal, according to the BBB.

The BBB says here are ways to avoid getting scammed:

Never wire or send money to someone who says you’ve won a prize

No legitimate lottery would ask for money to claim your prize.

Account holders on the checks are innocent victims.

Do not try to deposit checks. They could be counterfeit.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.