Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes

HONOLULU (KHNL) - A Hawaiian woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home, walked into her bedroom and started taking off his clothes.

During a Friday interview, the woman said she was asleep inside her Honolulu home Wednesday night when she heard her bedroom door open and saw the stranger walk into her room.

“He came in around 11:40 p.m.,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

Confused, she said she thought it might be a friend.

“He had a blanket over his head, so I didn’t know who it was,” the woman said. “I said, ‘Who are you? Why are you here?’ And he just kind of giggled. I think he was high on meth.”

She told KHNL the man wouldn’t leave.

Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old James Burrios.

“He sat on my couch and started undressing and touching himself. And that’s when I was like no. This isn’t one of my friends. I’ve got to get out of here. This is dangerous,” the woman said.

She managed to get away from him and lock herself in the bathroom.

Over the next few minutes, she says the suspect stripped down naked and wandered through the house. She said her roommate was in another bedroom and that she had no idea anything was going on.

“So, he came back with the blanket on, and I was like, ‘You need to get out of my house right now,’” the woman said. “As he walked out, I pulled off the blanket. At that point, he was naked and ran out the door.”

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured video of a shadowy figure leaving the house. It was enough of a clue to lead police in the right direction.

Law enforcement sources say officers found Burrios in a nearby yard wearing just underwear and a crop top.

Neighbors say they’re relieved he was caught.

“That would be absolutely shocking to wake up and have a random person in your home,” Scott Chidea said.

Court records show Burrios has nearly a dozen convictions over the past 15 years for crimes like criminal trespassing, burglary, assault and harassment.

After her run-in with the suspect, the woman said she plans to step up her security.

“We are purchasing some lights that will turn on, motion sensor lights. And also we’re going to put in some cameras,” she said.

The woman had this advice for others: “Lock your doors. Be on the lookout.”

A police spokesperson said Burrios remains behind bars. He has not yet been charged.

