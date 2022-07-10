Advertisement

Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans

Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - The Village of Grayson showed appreciation to veterans with a party at Grayson Park on Saturday.

The Veterans Party in the Park was originally scheduled during Independence Day weekend but moved to July 9, 2022 due to the rain.

The event kicked off with a singing of The Star-Spangled Banner and the hanging of the flag. Citizens of Grayson went out to the park to show gratitude to veterans, enjoy free food and games. Not every veteran in Grayson was able to make it, but the few who were present, shared memories of serving in the armed voices.

The Village of Grayson is looking forward to the next Veterans Party in the Park in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lea Joyner Bridge is closed for a police operation.
Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
A four-year-old boy is dead after he found a gun inside his home and accidently shooting himself
Father facing charges after 4-year-old accidentally shot himself, authorities say
Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie...
Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says

Latest News

Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans
Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans
Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie...
Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man
Saturday
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Family builds computer center inside Monroe rec, honors relative Sgt. Edward Stewart
Family builds computer center inside Monroe rec, honors relative Sgt. Edward Stewart