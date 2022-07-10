Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - The Village of Grayson showed appreciation to veterans with a party at Grayson Park on Saturday.

The Veterans Party in the Park was originally scheduled during Independence Day weekend but moved to July 9, 2022 due to the rain.

The event kicked off with a singing of The Star-Spangled Banner and the hanging of the flag. Citizens of Grayson went out to the park to show gratitude to veterans, enjoy free food and games. Not every veteran in Grayson was able to make it, but the few who were present, shared memories of serving in the armed voices.

The Village of Grayson is looking forward to the next Veterans Party in the Park in 2023.

