Advertisement

Seaman who died during Pearl Harbor returns home after 80+ years

(Storyblocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mississippians are remembering an honorable soldier who finally returned home after 80+ years.

According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Seaman First Class John Melton lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941.

In 2021, through the use of DNA Melton’s remains were identified, according to the Governor’s proclamation.

Seaman Melton was escorted to his final resting place at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Gloster on Saturday, July 9.

State of Mississippi
State of Mississippi(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lea Joyner Bridge is closed for a police operation.
Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
A four-year-old boy is dead after he found a gun inside his home and accidently shooting himself
Father facing charges after 4-year-old accidentally shot himself, authorities say
Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie...
Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Latest News

Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans
Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans
Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans
Village of Grayson hosts Veterans Party in the Park, appreciates hometown veterans
The Department of Louisiana Veterans Affairs needs the public’s help with purchasing wreaths...
Help needed as Wreaths Across America starts early
Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie...
Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man