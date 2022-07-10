Advertisement

Help needed as Wreaths Across America starts early

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Louisiana Veterans Affairs needs the public’s help with purchasing wreaths for Wreaths Across America.

Every December 17, the Christmas tradition reminds the country of the people who sacrificed their lives for the U.S. Year and year, people across the country will place wreaths on veterans’ graves honoring American soldiers.

“That way no veteran ever dies,” said Brandee Patrick with The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. “Once you speak their name, they live on forever.”

Patrick says for every two wreaths purchased, the organization will donate an additional one to that cemetery. The goal is to make sure every grave has a wreath and no solider is forgotten.

“Well, there is about 9500 buried in our cemeteries. While some of those veterans have family and friends that purchase wreaths annually for them, there are many who do not, and so we are just asking folks to stand in the gap this year for those who don’t have a loved one,” adds Patrick.

If you are interested in purchasing a wreath to help out, you can go to Veterans Affairs website: https://www.vetaffairs.la.gov/

