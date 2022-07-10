Advertisement

Grambling hosts 14th annual Legends Sports Hall of Fame

The Tigers induct 11 more former athletes to their sports hall of fame
By Megan Murray
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the 12th time, the Hall of Fame Banquet has been sold out. Eleven outstanding individuals will be inducted into the 14th Class. The 2022 Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held Saturday, July 9th, at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the campus of Grambling State University, in Grambling, LA.

