Family builds computer center inside Monroe rec, honors relative Sgt. Edward Stewart

Sgt. Edward Stewart Computer Room
Sgt. Edward Stewart Computer Room(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A family in Monroe has built a computer center inside the Emily P. Robinson Recreation Center in honor of their relative Sergeant Edward Stewart of the U.S. Army.

Sgt. Stewart passed away in August 1968 while serving in Vietnam. Eleven days before he passed away, he was able to have a final letter delivered to his mother with the use of a typewriter.

Sgt. Stewart’s brother, Ronald Stewart of Dallas, Texas, says the donation of the computers has been a vision of the family since 2018. The vision was conceived when Stewart visited Monroe a few years ago, and wanted to print out a document. He visited Emily P. Robinson Recreation Center to attempt to handle his tasks, but discovered the rec didn’t have the necessary equipment available. Stewart says he became emotional when he learned that resources, such as a computer, weren’t readily available to the southside of Monroe.

The entire idea was embraced by the Stewart family and they made the decision to name the computer after Sgt. Edward Stewart.

Councilwoman Kema Dawson-Robinson of the City’s Monroe’s District 5 presented a proclamation to honor the memory of Sgt. Stewart. During the 2022 Stewart Family Reunion on July 9, 2022, the family did a ribbon-cutting on the “Sgt. Edward Stewart Computer Room.”

The family donated six computers, and the center is now open to the community for classes, presentations and other general tasks.

