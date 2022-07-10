3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The parents of four students in Caddo Parish are currently wanted for failing to appear in juvenile court to answer for their children’s truancy issues.

Bench warrants were issued July 6 when the parents failed to appear for a contempt of court hearing before Judge Natalie Howell. During the hear, the judge was set to determine what punishment these parents should face for their failure to comply with previous court orders to make sure their children attended school or comply with the court’s truancy probation officer.

“Non-compliance by parents with efforts to get children in school will not be tolerated,” said Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.

CASE DETAILS

Brittany Johnson, 33, of Shreveport: She was scheduled for a rule to show cause on why she shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for missing the mandatory conference with the truancy officer that was ordered by the court. Her child has missed 111 days of school at Fair Park Middle School.

Nina Thomas, 34, of Shreveport: She was scheduled for a rule to show cause on why she shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for missing the mandatory conference with the truancy officer that was ordered by the court. Her child has missed 85 days of school at Caddo Heights Elementary.

Ashley Green, 38, of Shreveport: She’s the mother of two children, each child falling under a separate docket number. She was scheduled for two rules to show cause on why she shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for missing the mandatory conference with the truancy officer for each of her two children that were previously ordered by the court. In docket No. 166,424 that child has missed 27 days of school at Northside Elementary. In docket No. 164,718, that child has missed 26 days of school at Northside Elementary.

The DA’s office says of the students involved have been previously adjudicated as truants. Officials say their parents have continued or refused to comply with school board officials and truancy prevention volunteers. When located, the DA’s office says the parents will be remanded to jail pending further action.

