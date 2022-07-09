ULM professor awarded prestigious scholarship by American Society of Health Economists

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A University of Louisiana Monroe professor was recently awarded the 2022 ASHEcon Diversity scholarship which is aimed at underrepresented minorities and/or individuals whose background or life circumstances indicate they have overcome substantial obstacles.

Ahmad Reshad Osmani, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of economics for ULM’s College of Business and Social Sciences. Osmani will have the opportunity to network with other recipients of the scholarship and with members of the ASHEcon Board and Diversity Committee at the annual ASHEcon conference.

“Osmani is the perfect candidate for such a prestigious scholarship as his academic trainings in economics have vastly benefited from his diverse and rich international education background,” the ULM office of marketing and communications said in a press release.

Osmani has researched a variety of topics throughout his professional career. These topics include analyzing the effects of cancer on labor market outcomes, studying the impact of race and ethnicity on job market outcomes of cancer survivors and examining the influence of supply-side financing on health care use and quality in developing countries.

“My graduate studies in different parts of the world have motivated me to understand the breadth of health problems globally and the inadequacy of specific policy directions and available resources to tackle some of these challenges,” Osmani said.

Osmani said his opportunity to attend the ASHEcon conference will expose him to a group of people with passions similar to his.

“I strongly believe that attending the conference will expose me to a group of eminent health economists,” Osmani said. “This opportunity enhances my professional and personal development in many ways.”

