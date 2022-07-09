Advertisement

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

(Grand Strand Humane Society/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event.

The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.

The following animal shelters in Louisiana are taking part:

  • Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter
  • Companion Animal Alliance
  • Louisiana SPCA
  • CATNIP Foundation At Big Sky Ranch
  • Iberia Parish Rabies Control
  • Rescue Alliance
  • West Feliciana Animal Humane Society
  • Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter
  • St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services

For more details on how you can participate, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lea Joyner Bridge is closed for a police operation.
Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident
The baby was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery,...
2-week-old baby left inside hot vehicle in Walmart parking lot, Louisiana police say
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Crews demolish an old pool in Monroe, La.
Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before

Latest News

Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie...
Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man
University of Louisiana Monroe Assistant Professor of Economics Ahmad Reshad Osmani, Ph.D., of...
ULM professor awarded prestigious scholarship by American Society of Health Economists
A four-year-old boy is dead after he found a gun inside his home and accidently shooting himself
Father facing charges after 4-year-old accidentally shot himself, authorities say
LA Wallet giving parents access to their child’s COVID-19 vaccine information
Tavree Green (left) and Irijah Price (Right)
Several arrest warrants issued for firework attacks in Texarkana