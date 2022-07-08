Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the suspect and victim in a homicide case connected to the incident on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday.

The following information was released:

“This morning (7-08-22) at approximately 4:41 am the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a telephone call from family members stating that 25 year old Jarvis D. Taylor had killed his girlfriend, Ebony L Lewis [in the 300 block of] Woodale Dr. [just outside] Monroe. Upon arrival Deputies located the decedent, 23 year old Ebony Lewis inside the residence.

“At approximately 5:01 am Jarvis Taylor was located on the Louisville Bridge where he was contemplating suicide. Negotiators from OPSO, MPD, and WMPD initiated dialogue with Taylor on the bridge. After lengthy negotiations Taylor was safely taken into custody at approximately 10:15 am.

“Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor for 2nd Degree Murder and he will be booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. This Investigation is continuing.”

Jarvis Taylor (Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

: 12:30 a.m. - A man threatening to jump off the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday morning has been taken into custody after hours of negotiation.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man is a person of interest in a homicide investigation happening in the 300 block of Woodale Drive just north of Monroe.

The unidentified man was on the bridge for hours and forced authorities to close the bridge for hours. Over those hours, police talked with the man and tried to negotiate his surrender. Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan said they decided to move in after numerous discussions with the man. He said that officers were able to grab the man and take him into custody when he stepped away from the ledge to get a bottle of water.

Zordan said the man tried to jump over the edge of the bridge as officers moved in, but they were able to pull him back. Zordan said the man was not injured during the incident, but may be suffering from some dehydration from being out in the sun so long. He is being treated by medical personnel.

The chief also said they had boats in the water already deployed in the event the man went over the side of the bridge.

The victim in the homicide is a female. Her name has not yet been released.

Below, you can find interviews with Chief Zordan describing what happened and our previous updates on this incident.

More information will be provided here when it becomes available,

The man is a person of interest in a homicide in Ouachita Parish.

Boats had already been deployed.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. - Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan is giving the media an update regarding the Louisville bridge incident which OPSO says is connected to a homicide on Woodale Drive. Details shortly.

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m. - Authorities say the person of interest is in custody.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m. - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says the events on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge are connected to a homicide in the 300 block of Woodale Drive. A single female victim has been located.

The Identity of this victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family. A person of interest in this homicide has been located on the Louisville bridge that crosses between West Monroe and Monroe. Authorities say he is contemplating suicide. Negotiations are ongoing with him at this time.

This is according to Marc Mashaw Chief Deputy Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officers with the West Monroe and Monroe Police departments, as well as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, have closed the Lea Joyner Bridge due to “a person on top of the bridge”.

Officer Mike Karstendiek, public information officer for the West Monroe Police Department, says the bridge is closed and traffic is being directed from the area.

#HappeningNow: An emotional scene right now. Multiple law enforcement agencies have closed off the Lea Joyner Bridge since 5:30a in response to a person on top of the #bridge. People saying they are related to the person are gathering here. .@KNOE8 https://t.co/5wt6r9sVEz pic.twitter.com/PWM4acSM2A — Jasmine Anderson (@jayandersontv) July 8, 2022

Expect traffic delays around the area of the bridge.

Police advise taking an alternate route if you travel via Louisville Avenue because traffic delays are expected.

