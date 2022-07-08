Advertisement

Response to person on Lea Joyner Bridge triggers heavy police presence

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence on the Lea Joyner Bridge. West Monroe Police Department responded to that location around 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 8th. WMPD Public Information Officer Mike Karstendiek tells KNOE police are assisting other agencies with a person on top of the bridge. Karstendiek tells KNOE the agency is unable to further comment on the circumstances at this time.

Police advise taking an alternate route if you travel via Louisville Avenue because traffic delays are expected. KNOE will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with concerns that they have been exposed or infected by Monkeypox should seek medical...
Monkeypox found in Louisiana resident
Crews demolish an old pool in Monroe, La.
Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture
LDH identifies first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Parkview Apartments
Parkview Apartments set to receive $42 million in renovations

Latest News

She’s ready to be adopted at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.
Adopt-a-Pet: Christina
She’s ready to be adopted at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.
Adopt-a-Pet: Christina
Angela Stearns was missing for over a year before her remains were found beneath an unoccupied...
Human remains found underneath Amite home identified as woman missing for over a year
Rain Coming
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler