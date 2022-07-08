Response to person on Lea Joyner Bridge triggers heavy police presence

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence on the Lea Joyner Bridge. West Monroe Police Department responded to that location around 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 8th. WMPD Public Information Officer Mike Karstendiek tells KNOE police are assisting other agencies with a person on top of the bridge. Karstendiek tells KNOE the agency is unable to further comment on the circumstances at this time.

Police advise taking an alternate route if you travel via Louisville Avenue because traffic delays are expected. KNOE will update this story as new information becomes available.

