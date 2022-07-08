Advertisement

Arkansas man gets probation, $510 in fines for actions in Jan 6. Capitol riot

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KARK/KAIT) – An Arkansas man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced on Thursday, July 7.

According to content partner KARK, a judge ruled Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow, of Heber Springs, was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to pay $510 in special assessments and restitution.

Back in March, Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was also charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, but those charges were dropped on Thursday.

According to investigation documents, federal agents said security photos from the Capitol building showed Snow coming into the building with a crowd while making his way through the rotunda and into Statuary Hall.

According to KARK, Snow was the fourth Arkansan charged in connection with the Capitol riot, but he is the first to be sentenced.

Richard “Biggo” Barnett, of Gravette, who was photographed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with his feet on a desk, faces seven charges and has pleaded not guilty to all of them. His trial is set for Sept. 6.

Jon Thomas “JT” Mott, of Flippin, was seen on a security video helping another man who had been affected by tear gas during the riot. He has pleaded not guilty to four charges.

Peter Stager, of Conway, was seen in a video on social media beating a Capitol police officer with a pole attached to an American flag. He faces seven charges and has pleaded not guilty to all of them. Stager is currently in custody in Washington.

